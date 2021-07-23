Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.18% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:APRE opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $31.45.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APRE. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 2,725.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 655,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 632,678 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 525,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 828,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 340,080 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

