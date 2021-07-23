AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,056 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Franklin Resources worth $7,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,403,208 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $811,135,000 after purchasing an additional 637,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $139,950,000 after acquiring an additional 140,550 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,811,767 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $112,828,000 after acquiring an additional 109,425 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,772,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $94,267,000 after acquiring an additional 43,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,841,198 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,091,000 after acquiring an additional 18,567 shares in the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.77. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $35.94.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

