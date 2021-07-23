AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 4,569 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Lincoln Electric worth $6,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LECO stock opened at $134.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.66. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $137.19.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 8.29%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

