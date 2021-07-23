AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,389 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Owens & Minor worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,297,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,258,000 after purchasing an additional 912,047 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 815,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,667,000 after purchasing an additional 398,051 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 399.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 428,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,099,000 after purchasing an additional 342,453 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,541,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Shares of OMI opened at $47.58 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.44%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. raised their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 33,973 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $1,245,110.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 373,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,680,308.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 6,436 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $208,976.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,149 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,998.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,511 shares of company stock worth $4,953,795 over the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.