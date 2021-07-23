AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 29,566 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 76.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,566 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $7,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 383.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold during the first quarter worth $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Royal Gold by 256.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Royal Gold during the first quarter worth $108,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RGLD shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a $146.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $116.01 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.32 and a 52 week high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

