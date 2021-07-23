AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 16,756 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,756 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $8,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,389 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 38,657.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 26,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 26,287 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11,087.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 36,145 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 265.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 59,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on XEC. Scotiabank cut Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $64.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $76.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.70%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.