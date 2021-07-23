AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 78,233 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 74.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,233 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $8,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 133.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 50.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair stock opened at $288.14 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $209.12 and a one year high of $369.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $308.58. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.64 and a beta of 3.13.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 833 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.78, for a total transaction of $229,724.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.09, for a total value of $211,567.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,711 shares of company stock valued at $4,153,010 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Wayfair from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.79.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

