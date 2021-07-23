AQR Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 80,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chewy by 1,080.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy stock opened at $84.67 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,233.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $837,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 41,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,798,316.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,748,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,436 shares of company stock worth $18,199,174 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.26.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.