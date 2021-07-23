Arbuthnot Banking Group’s (ARBB) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of ARBB stock opened at GBX 962.50 ($12.58) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,022.86. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 600 ($7.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,190 ($15.55). The firm has a market cap of £144.60 million and a P/E ratio of -106.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 16 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

In other news, insider Nigel Boardman acquired 500 shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,030 ($13.46) per share, with a total value of £5,150 ($6,728.51).

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

