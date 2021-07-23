ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €32.00 by UBS Group

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2021

UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.20 ($40.24) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €35.69 ($41.99).

ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1 year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.