Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Purchased by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,204,570 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817,602 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 8.57% of Archrock worth $125,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Archrock by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,971,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $227,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,017 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Archrock by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,169,279 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,506,000 after purchasing an additional 117,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Archrock by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,274,971 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,080,000 after purchasing an additional 24,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Archrock by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,237 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 224,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,372,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Archrock news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $271,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 276,891 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,532 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Archrock stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,712. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -410.79 and a beta of 2.18. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $195.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.54 million. Analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 126.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

