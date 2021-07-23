Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Shares Gap Up to $8.09

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.09, but opened at $8.35. Archrock shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 1,878 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -410.79 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.99.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $195.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.54 million. Archrock had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 126.09%.

In related news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $88,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,392,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,530,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 276,891 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,532. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

