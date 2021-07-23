Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 70.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,829 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $68,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $116,000. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARCT opened at $31.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $828.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.38.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

