Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.13.

ACRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE ACRE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.06. 245,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,659. The company has a market capitalization of $707.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.32. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 66.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. This is a positive change from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.2% in the first quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,570,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,551,000 after acquiring an additional 33,908 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 47,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,952 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter worth $405,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 93.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 75.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 21,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

