ArGoApp (ARGO) Hits One Day Volume of $226,445.00

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. ArGoApp has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArGoApp coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ArGoApp has traded 64.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ArGoApp alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00040532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00105749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00143628 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,638.01 or 1.00016836 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

About ArGoApp

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

ArGoApp Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGoApp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArGoApp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArGoApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArGoApp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.