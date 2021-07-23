ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 213.37%.

NYSE ARR traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,077. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.61. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $12.56. The company has a market cap of $731.63 million, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.68%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.02%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARR shares. B. Riley started coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Jonestrading raised their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

