Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Announces Earnings Results

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.86), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armstrong Flooring had a negative return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 5.89%.

Armstrong Flooring stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95. Armstrong Flooring has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $6.96.

In other news, CFO Amy Trojanowski purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.54 per share, with a total value of $110,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lp 22Nw purchased 370,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,030,701.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Armstrong Flooring stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) by 318.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,685 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,175 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Armstrong Flooring worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. Its products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

