Arqma (ARQ) Trading Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $325,202.39 and approximately $17,842.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,374.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,063.28 or 0.06373193 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $442.54 or 0.01366936 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.59 or 0.00369393 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00137328 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $199.72 or 0.00616906 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008387 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.70 or 0.00382088 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.45 or 0.00294820 BTC.

Arqma Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,088,449 coins and its circulating supply is 10,043,905 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

