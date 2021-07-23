Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 75.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,855,000 after buying an additional 182,968 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DMC Global by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,002,000 after acquiring an additional 118,662 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in DMC Global by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 8.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 263,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 19,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $47.17 on Friday. DMC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.39.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

