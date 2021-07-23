Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 70.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,265 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 330,220 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.23% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 74.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after buying an additional 490,474 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 444,882 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 141,298 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 135,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 215.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 148,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 101,247 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $16.89 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $21.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -0.53, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $157.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.67 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 6.59%.

NOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.82.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

