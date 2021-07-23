Arvinas’ (ARVN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $135.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $100.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ARVN. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Northern Trust Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

ARVN stock opened at $84.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 2.00. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $92.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $56,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,533,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,004.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

