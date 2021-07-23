Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Truist Securities

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ARVN. UBS Group began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.50.

ARVN opened at $84.51 on Thursday. Arvinas has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $92.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.26.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 million. On average, research analysts expect that Arvinas will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,533,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,004.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,384,000 after buying an additional 185,517 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,386,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,745,000 after buying an additional 141,006 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,418,000 after buying an additional 118,054 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,567,000 after buying an additional 628,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,261,000 after buying an additional 77,854 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

