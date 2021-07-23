Ascendant Resources (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF)’s stock price fell 8.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 19,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.22.

About Ascendant Resources (OTCMKTS:ASDRF)

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

