ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.250-$1.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $960 million-$970 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

Shares of ASGN stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.17. ASGN has a 1-year low of $61.70 and a 1-year high of $110.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.63.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASGN will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

ASGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ASGN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

