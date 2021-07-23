ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €600.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($705.88) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASML has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €610.00 ($717.65) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €750.00 ($882.35) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group set a €525.00 ($617.65) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €630.00 ($741.18) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €598.27 ($703.85).

