ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ASR Nederland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASRRF opened at $31.87 on Wednesday. ASR Nederland has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $31.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.87.

ASR Nederland N.V. provides various insurance and non-insurance products and services to private and business customers in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through five segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management, Distribution and Services, and Holding and Other. The company offers non-life insurance products, including motor vehicle and commercial fleet, fire, travel, leisure, transport, liability, agricultural, construction motorized vehicles, and construction all risk and assistance insurance products; self-employed disability, sickness leave, and group disability insurance products; and health insurance products comprising basic and supplementary health insurance products.

