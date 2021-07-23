ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $15.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.48. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.84.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 17.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

