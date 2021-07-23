ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ASAZY. Nordea Equity Research downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.84. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 11.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

