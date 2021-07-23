Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. Associated Banc’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

ASB traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.25. 30,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,374. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.22. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,175,960.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,316,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $64,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,750 shares in the company, valued at $622,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,656 shares of company stock worth $1,548,362. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

