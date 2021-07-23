Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

NYSE ASB traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $19.28. 28,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,374. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.22. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $23.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

ASB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

In other news, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $64,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,175,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,316,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,656 shares of company stock worth $1,548,362. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

