Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 8.81%.

Shares of AUB stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $34.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.34%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AUB. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

