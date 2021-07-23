Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AY. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $38.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $48.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.04.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $235.19 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 1.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,433.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AY. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

