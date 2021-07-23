Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $38.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 114.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $48.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.04.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $235.19 million for the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 1.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 1,433.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $44,000. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

