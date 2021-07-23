Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $306.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATLKY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday.

ATLKY traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,635. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.41. Atlas Copco has a 12 month low of $43.60 and a 12 month high of $66.90. The firm has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

