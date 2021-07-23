Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Upgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have SEK 540 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of SEK 500.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ATLKY. Pareto Securities raised shares of Atlas Copco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $66.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 0.88. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $43.60 and a fifty-two week high of $66.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 29.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

