AT&T (NYSE:T) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

AT&T (NYSE:T) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

T traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.15. The company had a trading volume of 30,150,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,621,527. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AT&T stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,890 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.39.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

