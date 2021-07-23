AT&T (NYSE:T) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

AT&T (NYSE:T) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

T traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.14. 1,255,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,189,744. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.39.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AT&T stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,890 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

