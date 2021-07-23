Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Milton C. Ault III Purchases 10,000 Shares

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Milton C. Ault III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $23,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Milton C. Ault III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Milton C. Ault III purchased 500 shares of Ault Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $1,350.00.

Ault Global stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $10.94.

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.25 million during the quarter. Ault Global had a negative net margin of 76.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ault Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,282,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Ault Global during the first quarter valued at about $409,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ault Global by 222.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 105,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ault Global by 157.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 91,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ault Global by 83.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 18,936 shares during the last quarter. 5.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ault Global Company Profile

Ault Global Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

