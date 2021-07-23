Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurora Mobile Limited designs and develops software solutions. It offers a mobile platform which offers push notification, instant messaging, analytics and short message service and sharing solutions. Aurora Mobile Limited is based in Shenzen, China. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on JG. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aurora Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Aurora Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:JG opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05. Aurora Mobile has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 44.29% and a negative net margin of 51.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aurora Mobile will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Aurora Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at $765,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aurora Mobile by 3,195.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 89,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at $2,100,000. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile developer service provider in China. The company provides push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services. Its vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

