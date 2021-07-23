Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $67.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Autohome Inc. offers an online destination for automobile consumers primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com delivers content to automobile buyers and owners. It also offers advertising services; dealer subscription services; used automobile listings services; automobile dealer subscription services as well as operates automotive aftermarket services platform and real-time feedback on the service providers. Autohome Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

ATHM has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet downgraded Autohome from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. CLSA downgraded Autohome from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Benchmark downgraded Autohome from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.66.

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $53.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.71. Autohome has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Autohome will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Autohome during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

