Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avangrid in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avangrid’s FY2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Avangrid stock opened at $51.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.23. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $44.02 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth about $63,187,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 644,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,108,000 after purchasing an additional 429,592 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter worth approximately $15,051,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,570,000 after buying an additional 301,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

