Avery Dennison Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Avery Dennison has increased its dividend by 34.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Avery Dennison has a payout ratio of 31.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Avery Dennison to earn $9.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

NYSE AVY opened at $200.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.38. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $111.80 and a 12-month high of $226.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on AVY shares. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.45.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total value of $316,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,302,357.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

