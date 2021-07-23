Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.010-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.20 billion-$5.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5 billion.Avnet also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.01-1.05 EPS.

Shares of AVT opened at $39.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Avnet has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avnet will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVT. Loop Capital raised Avnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.40.

In other Avnet news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $901,498.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leng Jin Chan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $442,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,140 shares of company stock worth $2,748,057. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

