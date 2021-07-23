AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €20.50 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) price target on AXA (EPA:CS) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on AXA in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) price objective on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) price objective on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €24.49 ($28.82).

Shares of CS opened at €21.77 ($25.61) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €22.16. AXA has a 1 year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 1 year high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

