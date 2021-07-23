AXPR Reaches One Day Volume of $28,980.00 (AXPR)

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 23rd. During the last seven days, AXPR has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One AXPR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. AXPR has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and $28,980.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00048693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.76 or 0.00862603 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006058 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About AXPR

AXPR (AXPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

