Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Shares Down 8.4%

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)’s stock price dropped 8.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.10 and last traded at $24.11. Approximately 6,134 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 236,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.31.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Azure Power Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Azure Power Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.09.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. On average, analysts predict that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,526,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Azure Power Global by 3,708.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 147,765 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 722.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 107,600 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 51.5% during the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 305,887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 103,950 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 1,012.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 101,200 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

