Baker BROS. Advisors LP Has $9.85 Million Stake in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Baker BROS. Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,170,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 722,812 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP’s holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $9,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,958,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after buying an additional 572,244 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 70,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after buying an additional 117,409 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 117.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 480,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 33,867 shares during the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CymaBay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.15. 1,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,797. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

