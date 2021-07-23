Baker BROS. Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 729,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned about 1.45% of Tricida worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TCDA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tricida by 11,855.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,541,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504,003 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,042,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,136,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,240,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Tricida in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCDA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. Tricida, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.65.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

