Baker BROS. Advisors LP Sells 11,200 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Baker BROS. Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 703,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Allakos comprises about 0.3% of Baker BROS. Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Baker BROS. Advisors LP’s holdings in Allakos were worth $80,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Allakos by 3.1% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Allakos by 7.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Allakos by 13.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Allakos by 2.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Allakos by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Allakos alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.79, for a total transaction of $1,955,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,711 shares of company stock valued at $8,774,813 over the last ninety days. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.73. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,410. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.86. Allakos Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.75 and a 12-month high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.