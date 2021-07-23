Baker BROS. Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Baker BROS. Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,557 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned 1.38% of Fulgent Genetics worth $38,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

FLGT traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.46. 3,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,645. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.48. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $189.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. The firm had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.46 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $65,831.01. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 341,041 shares in the company, valued at $24,115,009.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $81,670.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,796 shares in the company, valued at $12,147,695.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,781 shares of company stock worth $1,292,466 over the last 90 days. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

